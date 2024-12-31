The president of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, delivered his end-of-year message this Tuesday. In this he has defended that the policies of third countries “oblige the European Union to react without bureaucratic lethargy” in 2025 that will be “crucial for the industry and, especially, for the integral steel industry, essential for Asturias.”

Barbón gave his speech at the Nava Cider Museum, on the occasion of the recognition of the Asturian cider culture as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

“Asturias is in a situation of advantage to lead decarbonizationbut it needs the push of a proper European industrial policy, a lack that is becoming an emergency,” he warned in reference to the importance of this sector for the autonomous community.

Investment in housing and mental health

The head of the Asturian Executive, who said he would welcome the new year with a “spirit full of hopes and projects”, has insisted that the regional budgets for 2025 will provide “the necessary resources to reinforce the housing and youth policies and improve mental health care.

In his opinion, each of these objectives “would be enough on its own to justify support for this law.” He has also pointed out that the parliamentary majority that has supported it “is more than an arithmetic sum” and “represents an alliance of responsibility, a useful policy demonstrationcomparable to the desire for dialogue and consensus exhibited by the unions and the business community in the concertation pact.”

As stated, “no one can feel alien” to the difficulties in accessing decent housing and it is “unthinkable that a progressive government would turn its back on that reality.”

Asturian identity

He has also celebrated the declaration of the cider culture as a world heritage site. He has described it as a “historic decision”, which has “deep meaning” and represents “an incentive to work hard in favor of the world of cider” and a call for “attention to all of Asturias” so that “this tradition, this culture and these languages” are valued as they deserve.





“An Asturias without complexes, which appreciate your identitywill always be an Asturias better prepared to project itself into the future, to win its future,” he commented in this sense.

Solidarity before DANA

Barbón has expressed the Government’s condolences to all the families and friends of the victims of the “devastating” DANA that hit Valencia and has hoped that in 2025 that vocation of solidarity is preserved as a “treasure” that Asturias showed in the face of this catastrophe and “that puts aside divergences to give itself generously to what matters most.”

“It is a reflection that also serves our climate of coexistence, away from polarization toxic from other parts,” said the president of the Principality.