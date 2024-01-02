In theory, the NES version Of Tetris It can be played endlessly. Actually recently it was defeat by Blue Scuti, a thirteen-year-old prodigy semi-finalist of the CTWC 2023 (Classic Tetris World Championship), who achieved a feat never achieved before, at least publicly.

What did Blue Scuti do? He simply managed to continue playing to where the game was blocked, at level 237, as seen in the video above. The game's block has been dubbed “True Killscreen” by the community, which precedes the “Original Killscreen”, which occurs when blocks begin falling at double speed once you reach level 29. This is considered the arrival point of non-competitive players, because to go further you need to use particular techniques such as hypertapping or rolling.

In all levels above 29th, blocks fall at the same rate and for years i competitive players They compete to see who can get the furthest. Some speedrunners have also discovered some oddities, such as the color palette going crazy at level 138.

In the level reached by Blue Scuti something else happens, namely a glitch that causes the game to read the instructions from RAM instead of from the code, causing the game to crash and creating the True Killscreen. The video below explains a bit of the mythology that arose around Tetris for NES.

If you think that the Tetris community for NES will stop here, you really think wrong, because there are those who are already studying a way to avoid the crash and reach level 255, which should be the last one.