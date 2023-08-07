It exploded like a rocket (pink) on the billboards on July 21 and has exploded the box office, breaking the barrier of 1,000 million dollars in less than three weeks. ‘Barbie’, the film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken), is thus confirmed as a phenomenon: the highest-grossing film directed by a woman in film history. Breaking record after record, it has exceeded the most optimistic expectations. And it continues to rise.

It has managed to make history thanks to its spectacular pull in theaters both in the United States and in the European and Asian markets. In the US alone, it has grossed $459 million as of Sunday. In the rest of the countries in which it has been released, it accumulates 572 million. It has raised a total of 1.0315 million, according to Comscore, a media analysis firm.

It is the fourth film directed by a woman to break the $1 billion ceiling. The previous ones were ‘Frozen’ with 1,300 million, ‘Captain Marvel’ with 1,100 million and ‘Frozen 2’ with 1,450 million, although all of them were co-directed by a man.

Greta Gerwigm’s film on the Mattel Inc. doll lives an adventure in the real world, it is the first solo directed by a woman who manages to beat that record. Quite a milestone, achieved with only 17 days on the billboard, which makes it the fastest Warner Bros. release to achieve it, surpassing ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’, which reached 1,000 million dollars in 19 days in theaters.

‘Barbie’ is the second movie to break that barrier in 2023 after ‘Super Mario Bros. The Movie’. It is the sixth since the pandemic began, joining titles such as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ and ‘Avatar: The Sense of Water’. “It has shattered our most optimistic expectations,” say the presidents of national and international distribution of Warner Bros., Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps, in a statement collected by ‘Variety’.