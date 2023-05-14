With the slogan “A Home Run of Style” and the best expectations of offering a new concept of care and service for the benefit of all its customers and friends, this Friday night it opened its doors at the city ​​of Los Mochis Barber Sports & Spa.

The inauguration of the comfortable and modern facilities took place in Plaza Country Place, precisely in the sector with the most commercial drive in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, by Blvd. Canuto Ibarra Guerrero number 665 South-Local 3, in the Jardines del Sol subdivisionwhich was attended by a large group of attendees and special guests.

Welcome words were given by Pamela Rodriguez Cotawho highlighted that this innovative service concept is mainly focused on giving personalized attention to gentlemen who love sports and who like to pamper themselves, since Barber Sports & Spa It is for everyone who wants to enjoy an unforgettable experience.

The blessing of the comfortable and modern facilities was in charge of the Father Oscar Ramirezwho raised their prayers so that, with the blessing of Our Lord God, this new project will be a complete success.





During the ribbon cutting, which was in charge of Faysal Rodríguez, rookie player for Pioneros de Los MochisPamela Rodríguez Cota was accompanied by family and friends, who wished her the best wishes.

Among the different services that will be provided Barber Sports & Spa there are express haircuts, a spa, a premium barbershop, as well as mask and massage services, and in each of the spaces, clients will be attended by a fully trained team that will strive to provide the best care with products from excellent brands. .

As an extra ingredient, customers will be pampered during their stay at the facilities with complimentary premium drinks and will be able to follow up on all their sports.