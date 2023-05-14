The Italian singer-songwriter was also awarded for the best musical composition
Marco Mengoni wanted to leave his mark at all costs in this edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023: the Italian singer-songwriter was the protagonist of the initial parade with two flags.
Rainbow and tricolor flag
—
Present in Liverpool to represent Italy with the song Two liveswith which he won the Sanremo Festival this year, Marco Mengoni has been the protagonist since the initial fashion show of the event, the Flag Parade. Going on stage in Liverpool, in fact, Mengoni brought with him two flagsthe first with the Italian tricolorthe second with the banner lgbtbiqa+. The photo with the two flags was immediately shared by the singer on his social profiles with the message Due Vite, two flags. Lots of comments of approval from every corner of the world, with lots of vote promises for the Eurovision final.
Mengoni awarded for the best composition
—
Marco Mengoni received an important recognition even before the start of the final. He was in fact awarded for the best composition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023the prize Marcel Bezençon Composer Award he was awarded by the composers of the pieces competing in the final and it is the second recognition for Italy after the one obtained in 2019 by Mahmood with Money.
