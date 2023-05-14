Marco Mengoni wanted to leave his mark at all costs in this edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023: the Italian singer-songwriter was the protagonist of the initial parade with two flags.

Rainbow and tricolor flag

—

Present in Liverpool to represent Italy with the song Two liveswith which he won the Sanremo Festival this year, Marco Mengoni has been the protagonist since the initial fashion show of the event, the Flag Parade. Going on stage in Liverpool, in fact, Mengoni brought with him two flagsthe first with the Italian tricolorthe second with the banner lgbtbiqa+. The photo with the two flags was immediately shared by the singer on his social profiles with the message Due Vite, two flags. Lots of comments of approval from every corner of the world, with lots of vote promises for the Eurovision final.