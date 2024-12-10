Bárbara Rey has given her first words after the interview he starred in on Telecinco during Monday night in a special program!Friday!in which the former star broke her silence about her family and personal situation.

The actress has acknowledged that it was a “complicated night”, but beyond that he stays with the “good, positive and liberating” part. “I have finally been able to express how I feel and have felt as a woman for so many years,” she noted through a statement on Instagram.

“They will believe me, they will not believe me, what difference does it make? I only know that I am grateful for all the messages of support and the people who I know love me and also support me,” he expressed, thus thanking the people who are on his side.

Likewise, Bárbara Rey has assured that “everyone makes mistakes and no one is perfect”, but she believes that “to judge people you really have to know the root of the reasons of certain vital decisions.

“Difficult weeks are coming, but surrounded by people who truly love me and who know the truth. Thank you all for give me the opportunity to tell the truth“, he concluded in his text.

There have been many of his followers who have wanted applaud the words of the television and dedicate emotional messages to him after the interview is broadcast. “You are the history of our country and it is always a luxury to hear you speak and tell episodes of your life”, “You were splendid and being 100% you”, “We love you”, are some of the comments about it.