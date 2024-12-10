None other than Liverpool. Probably the fittest team on the continent. The myth of Anfield. Six-time orejona champion. The most successful among English teams. A club with an aura, its essence imbued with a special charisma. The entity of You’ll never walk alone. Another gift from the Champions League, this time one of those that you unwrap like a child on Christmas Day. It was the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus, also dressed in net. The most brilliant visitor beyond the Pyrenees in a Montilivi accustomed for decades to receiving modest teams. A new historic day for the city, decorated once again for the occasion in this unique season, and for a Girona that experienced the duel between admiration, for being an unimaginable moment a few months ago in the almost one hundred years of the club, and the need to win to continue daydreaming in the European tournament. A cocktail of emotions difficult to balance that ended with a cruel defeat. The Catalans competed, and even deserved more, but a penalty scored by Salah left Míchel’s team without a response and practically without life in the Champions League.

The people from Girona presented four new additions to the lineup, one forced by Miovski’s injury. An unusual eleven with players with more distance, the locals aware that they were going to have to run more meters. Míchel said in the preview that, like against any rival, regardless of their entity, they would go out and try to impose their game, with possession as the first commandment. Arne Slot’s men did not let them, who from the beginning amassed the ball against an opponent retreating in search of a counterattack, a strange scenario since the arrival of the Vallecano coach.

That more conservative disposition cut off the electric game of the British, but not the chances. After three minutes, Gomez was able to score with a header from point-blank range after a corner that Gazzaniga cleared. The goalkeeper also worked hard on a shot in the Núñez area. It was after ten minutes when Girona crossed the field and scored their best chance. Miguel crossed and Blind, in an unbeatable position, finished into the air. The dead ball was picked up by Francés to connect a weak kick to Alisson’s body. The opportunity served for the Gironins to lose their fear and discover that their rival was made of flesh and blood. The red and whites were encouraged to apply high pressure that ended up leading to another shot by Miguel, repelled by Alisson. Montilivi’s decibels rose, higher than usual. A less cheerful and more disciplined Girona seemed to have tamed the beast, also more energetic and focused than in the defeat against Real Madrid.

Everything was under control until Liverpool found space to run and gave another blow, again Núñez in a one-on-one where Gazzaniga emerged the winner. It was difficult for Míchel’s team to leave their field, due to the great pressure from the English, but when they found a way they reached the opposite area with judgment, as in a shot from Asprilla’s front that sent Alisson flying. It was the last chance of a first half where Girona felt they had found the formula to beat the undefeated leader of the Champions League.

The good signs continued in a second half that began with another save by Alisson from a shot by Danjuma. The script did not change, with the people from Girona trying to connect a good transition with Asprilla, Danjuma and Bryan Gil as arguments and Liverpool looking for a gap between the local defensive tangle. Robertson found a loophole, which he stopped Gazzaniga. The Reds were so busy in the red and white area that Van de Beek made the mistake of stepping on Luis Díaz, until he took off his boot, when the Colombian was going to shoot. At the request of the VAR, the referee signaled a penalty that Salah converted with a shot that deceived Gazzaniga. Girona tried to make a move, adding more offensive players with the entry of Stuani, Portu and Iván Martín, but as they grew tired they couldn’t find a way to worry Alisson. The final whistle confirmed a worthy defeat, with the aroma of farewell to the Champions League, which, however, kept Gironí pride intact.