Barbara D’Urso displaces everyone a Afternoon Five. During the most recent episode of the program broadcast on Canale 5, the famous presenter became the protagonist of a real twist. The shocking event concerns the son of Gina Lollobrigida and Andrea Piazzolla. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On the occasion of bet newer than Afternoon FiveBarbara D’Urso wanted to devote ample space to the episodes that occurred following the death of Gina Lollobrigida. On the occasion of the celebration of the mass in remembrance of the 95-year-old actress, the landlady decided to send her own envoy outside the church.

However, no one would ever have expected that, right at that moment, a real event could have taken place twist. He was not present at the performance of the religious function Andrea Milko Skofic, the son of Gina Lollobrigida. The latter arrived on site only at the end of the mass. However a few meters away it was also Andrew Piazzolla. In light of this, the presenter feared that a fight could break out between the two live:

I am afraid…

On the contrary, Andrea Piazzolla approached the son of the late actress to shake his hand in peace sign. It is a exclusive event to which only the cameras Of Afternoon 5. In fact, D’Urso exclaimed:

This is truly a real live exclusive…

Meanwhile, many viewers have wondered about the reason for which Andrea Milko Skofic was absent to mass to celebrate the I remember of his mother. Interviewed by the correspondent of Afternoon 5the man said: