The Turkish city of Antakya was completely destroyed after the earthquake. Again and again people are saved alive there. © Ugur Yildirim/dpa

People are still being rescued alive from the earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria. According to Turkish media, two men were freed in Antakya.

Antakya – After the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria the number of victims has risen to more than 40,000. Thousands of people are still believed to be under the mountains of rubble. The salvage work is in full swing and even if the hope for survivors is slowly fading, miracles happen now and then in the affected areas, How fr.de reported.

This is also the case in the Turkish city of Antakya, which is located in the southeast near the Syrian border. There, rescue workers said they rescued two men aged 26 and 34 from the rubble. They had been buried for 261 hours. The broadcaster reports CNN Turk on Friday (February 17). The information could not be independently verified.

Rescue after the earthquake: “Double Miracle” in Turkey

The broadcaster describes the rescue of the two men in Antakya as a “double miracle”. Immediately afterwards, one of the two insisted on calling a relative. The Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted this. The person called broke down in tears on the phone when he heard about the rescued, as can be seen on video. After initial treatment, the man was finally treated in the hospital, Koca said on Twitter.

Numerous such rescue stories have been circulating since the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria began. One Woman was freed from the rubble after 100 hours However, she died a short time later in a hospital. Tens of thousands of people are still being treated in the affected regions. Also on that The fear of an earthquake is growing in the Balkans.

In general, the human body can survive around 72 hours without water. And yet people are still being saved several days later. According to doctors, they must have been supplied with water in the rubble in some way. (asc/dpa)