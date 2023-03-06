Over the last few days, Barbara d’Urso was a guest at Tv Talk. Here, the famous presenter took the opportunity to make a few statements about her professional life. During the interview, the topic relating to la also emerged Life Livethe program conducted by Alberto Matano with respect to which the woman expressed her opinion Let’s find out all her statements together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Barbara d’Urso is one of conductors most loved and respected in the world of Italian television. Every day, the woman never misses an appointment Afternoon Five. His television show is considered by many to be a competitor Of Live Life. To compare the you listen Massimo Bernardini took care of the Rai transmission with that of the Mediaset networks.

On the occasion of ainterview released TV Talk, D’Urso intervened on the matter stating that she was proud of the results she obtained thanks to her television format. Later, she wanted to express her own opinion on Live Life declaring that he highly esteems Alberto Matano but does not consider him his own competitor:

I respect Alberto Matano very much, he is a professional. Just as I find that La Vita in Diretta is a very well done program, made with great resources. However, it cannot be considered a competitor, because it starts much earlier than Afternoon 5 and ends much later

There Life Live And Afternoon Five would be two transmissions completely distinct also because of the commercial breaks:

Then they have very few commercial breaks. Sometimes they go on for an hour or an hour and a half without commercials, but I stop every twenty minutes and I’m happy about it. So I’d say we’re not in competition.

Finally, D’Urso also spoke of theabsence of the public in his studio. These were hers words: