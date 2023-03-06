Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Fiordelisi is one of the most loved and talked about competitors of this seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the former fencer let herself go to a shocking revelation about Ignazio Moser. Let’s find out together what she said in detail.

There seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP never ceases to give great twists. Once again, Antonella Fiordelisi’s statements attracted the attention of the web. Contrary to what many might think, this time it was not her relationship with Edoardo Donnamaria that put the gieffina at the center of the gossip, but a resounding confession on Ignatius Moser.

L’episode it happened while the person concerned was chatting with some of her roommates. In fact, at this very moment, Antonella confessed to having had a flirting with the former cyclist. Needless to say its words did not go unnoticed by web users who wondered what really happened between the two.

In any case, not everyone knows that a few years ago the former fencer had already told a story on social networks similar affair. In fact, on that occasion Fiordelisi had already stated that she had had a brief acquaintance with Ignazio Moser. However, the knowledge dates back to a long time ago before the boy participated in the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini and therefore met Cecilia Rodríguez.

It’s not all. On the occasion of ainterview released to the weekly “Di Più Tv”, Edoardo Donnamaria’s girlfriend had also revealed some background about the brief relationship with Moser. In detail, some had been published private shots. These were his statements on the matter: