Barbara d’Urso spent a weekend with her closest friends, looking forward to returning today with Afternoon 5 at 5:35 pm. The presenter experimented with a new look together with Annalia Venezia, the journalist whose wedding she celebrated in an exciting ceremony this summer.

Barbara d’urso spent a weekend of relaxation and fun with friends waiting to return to Canale 5 today with his Afternoon 5, which will start at 5:35 pm keeping viewers company until Friday. The presenter is trying to deal with the new Mediaset schedule which, after cutting the two broadcasts on Sunday, has certainly given her more free time than last year.

And so Barbara d’Urso dedicates herself to interesting experiments for what concerns him style! After Braid with the scarf, here is another proposal by trend for this fall: the presenter launched it just yesterday on Instagram in the company of her friend Annalia Venezia.

Barbara d’urso: the colored hair band

Barbara d’urso in fact he published a photo in the company of “wife”: this summer, in fact, the presenter celebrated the journalist’s wedding Annalia Venice in an exciting ceremony where d’Urso took the place of authority. The two friends, in addition to exchanging big smiles, wore one colored band where they gathered their hair.

There d’Urso opted for a look in the shade of lilac: the presenter, in fact, wore a shimmering tank top with a wide neckline that highlighted her very bursting décolleté and a band of the same color to complete her Sunday outfit. The only accessory chosen, a pair of large sunglasses that completed the look!

There headband was also chosen by Annalia Venice: same fabric and same shimmer pattern, but different color. The journalist, in fact, has chosen a bright green for this new one style accessory which, for sure, will set a trend!