Barbara D’Urso is ready for her return to the theater. The premiere of Taxi a due piazza is at the Milan national team on 14 February, then, until 19 April, stops in Bari, Bologna, Verona… Ray Cooney has rewritten the female comedy and Barbara will be the first, in Europe, to bring it on stage. The last time on stage was fifteen years ago, with the Oval Bed, next to Maurizio Micheli. Before that, there had been the success at the Sistina of the remake of the musical Mrs Doubtfire, directed by Pietro Garinei and with Enrico Montesano.

Al Corriere explained the reason for his return to the theater despite the many commitments: “Simple: because I’m crazy. And because I have Saturdays and Sundays free, as well as evenings to rehearse. To tell the truth, in the evening I always go out to dinner or go to the dance hall. However, I haven’t gone out since Christmas: in the morning, until 1.30 pm I rehearse with the cast, then I enter the loop of the live broadcast, the information and, afterwards, I go home and retrieve, alone, the rehearsals I missed in the afternoon. Passion moves me: that of surprising others and myself. Every day, I have to challenge myself”. See also In this Cadillac InnerSpace you can game while driving (2022) - AutoWereld

The presenter also clarifies, not entirely, her relationship with Briatore on which rumors of a relationship had circulated: “We went out a few times with other friends. I met him. I had a prejudice, I didn’t think I liked him. Instead, I discovered an interesting man, an excellent father, who follows Nathan a lot. But that’s all I’m saying.”