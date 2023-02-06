Ruphert said of Mónica Naranjo that she had become unbearable with success. An ex-work colleague, however, told me that he met her at a hairdresser’s in Andorra and that she was wonderful. José Luis Gil said that the bicolor hair was his idea and not Ruphert’s. And everything else that could have been said about Monica, I no longer remember.

Last Saturday the Naranjo left me perplexed by defending with elegance and insouciance (house brand) that picturesque selection of varnished musical scarecrows underground and coarse songs, but not for that catchy. You know, Blanca Paloma won, who is like Rosalía with María Pagés, but without Rosalía and without María Pagés. And for the second consecutive year, Benidorm Fest has been a success, that’s what it’s all about. The important thing here is Mónica Naranjo and her caryatid role. When Monica presented the glorious first season of the island of temptations turned the program into a dreamlike experience in which she pretended to be listening to those dramas that she obviously didn’t care about. She is capable of showing a turd on camera and cracking it as if it were Gernika. And at the Benidorm Fest she smiled absently while the rest of the presences brandished hers “super cool”, “super strong”, “super diverse”. What was Monica thinking to distract herself.

It is striking that a voice like his is relegated to presenting and commenting on countless nonsense. He would establish an analogy with Mayra Gómez Kemp, who was also a singer before being a presenter, but Mayra presented the One two Three Monica has already had a fabulous time for television fiction, but a decadent time for entertainment programs. I won’t talk about her until her next project of hers, but don’t forget she caught a tacky As the To live like this is to die of love, by Camilo Sesto, and he covered it as if it were the most important song in the world.

