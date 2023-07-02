Barbara D’Urso leaves Afternoon 5: Myrta Merlino on pole for management

Myrta Merlino is the number one candidate to host Afternoon 5which will no longer see Barbara D’Urso at the helm of Mediaset’s afternoon event.

The Davide Maggio website reveals it after yesterday, Saturday 1 July, Mediaset announced the presenter’s farewell to the program in an official note.

“Canale 5 and Barbara D’Urso have agreed that from next season the artist will no longer lead Afternoon 5 – reads the press release – Mediaset would like to thank Barbara for the professionalism she has shown and for the great work she has done at the helm of the network’s afternoon programme. The artist’s contract runs until December 2023. Canale 5 and Barbara d’Urso will proceed with the search for new editorial projects”.

It could therefore be Myrta Merlino to replace Barbara D’Urso a Afternoon 5. In fact, the journalist recently announced her farewell to La7 in the very last episode of L’Aria che Tira, the morning program she hosted on the Urbano Cairo network.

“We’ll see each other soon, very soon, I promise you” declared Myrta Merlino who could therefore land at Mediaset.

Meanwhile, Barbara D’Urso has not yet commented on the farewell to Afternoon 5: despite having a contract with the Biscione until December 2023, an early farewell of the presenter cannot even be ruled out, who could also land on another broadcaster.