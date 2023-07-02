We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors about Bayern Munich: from Real Madrid’s interest in Alphonso Davies, to the importance of the signing of Harry Kane, to a €50M luxury reinforcement like Min-Jae Kim.
Bayern have acquired one of the best central defenders on the European scene. The German team has finally won the pulse of Manchester United, who also wanted the South Korean, and takes advantage of the clause that is activated in July that allows a team to leave Italy for the affordable figure of 50 million euros.
In the absence of official confirmation, Lucas Hernández is already a new PSG player. The French defender passed the pertinent medical examination this Friday and also signed him on the new contract that will link him with the Parisian entity for the next five seasons. PSG will disburse close to 50 million euros.
Despite the fact that Spurs rejected the first offer of 70 million euros plus variables, from Germany they say that the forward has agreed on the personal terms of his contract with the Bavarian team. It is considered as an operation of absolute priority.
It was an open secret, Bayern was not going to renew the contracts of either of these two footballers. The Portuguese will be one of the names that is going to give the most talk in this market, as everything indicates that he is not going to stay at Manchester City. Barcelona sounds like a possible destination in the form of a loan.
According to the latest information, the player wants to join Real Madrid and would be waiting for an offer, the problem is clear: Bayern don’t have the need to sell. Ferland Mendy could enter the operation, but everything points to an unfeasible operation due to its high cost.
