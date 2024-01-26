Nippon Ichi Software has released a new trailer for Bar Stella Abysswhich will arrive in Japan next February 29. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to preview how the conversations with the bar customers will change based on our answers, but also some game mechanics such as the possibility of improving our Star.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. At the moment there is still no news regarding a possible release in the West. Good vision!

Bar Stella Abyss – Trailer #2

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu