Through the video game's social channels, the team of Hogwarts Legacy revealed that i exclusive content from the PlayStation version of the video game will be available over the summer for all other platforms, along with other updates.

Precisely the tweet reads: “As we approach the one-year anniversary of Hogwarts Legacy, we wanted to inform our community that the exclusive contents of Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation will be available on other platforms over the summer, along with further updates and features of the game. Stay tuned in the coming months for more details on what's new in Hogwarts Legacy this year.”

This is what was revealed by official Hogwarts Legacy profile. We do not have a precise date for the arrival of the PlayStation exclusive content, which we remember also includes a mission set in Hogsmeade.