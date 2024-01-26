Through the video game's social channels, the team of Hogwarts Legacy revealed that i exclusive content from the PlayStation version of the video game will be available over the summer for all other platforms, along with other updates.
Precisely the tweet reads: “As we approach the one-year anniversary of Hogwarts Legacy, we wanted to inform our community that the exclusive contents of Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation will be available on other platforms over the summer, along with further updates and features of the game. Stay tuned in the coming months for more details on what's new in Hogwarts Legacy this year.”
This is what was revealed by official Hogwarts Legacy profile. We do not have a precise date for the arrival of the PlayStation exclusive content, which we remember also includes a mission set in Hogsmeade.
New content for Hogwarts Legacy?
The most interesting part of the speech, however, is linked to the fact that they are on the way new updates and new features for the game. The updates could simply be linked to corrections of problems present in the adventure or the optimization of some existing system. The new functions, however, could be something more substantial.
Fans are already asking in the comments for the inclusion of Quiddichbut we have no official information in this sense so it is better not to hope too much.
Warner Bros. is certainly better off creating new content for the game considering that Hogwarts Legacy is the best-selling game of 2023 in the USA.
#Hogwarts #Legacy #39new #features39 #coming #PS54 #content #lose #exclusivity
Leave a Reply