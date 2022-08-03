After being issued in 2021in commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Consummation of Independence, The new 20-peso bill that won the award for the best commemorative piece in Latin America will no longer circulate.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico), reported that since it was put into circulation last year to gradually replace it with coins of the same name, it was announced that this 20 peso bill will be withdrawn in 2025so it will only be in the hands of the general public for a little over two years.

As will be recalled, since 2013 the governing board of the central bank defined the guidelines for the new G family of banknotes, where it was contemplated that the 50 pesos would be the smallest denomination, however, in 2018 it was considered important to celebrate the Consummation of the Independence of Mexico through a commemorative bill and that is why this 20-peso bill was put into circulation.

In this regard, the general director of Issuance and Chief Cashier of Banxico, Alejandro Alegre, reported that this bill would possibly be the last to be manufactured with that denomination, since the bank plans to use only 20-peso coins.

“The idea is to move forward in migrating to having fewer 20 bills and gradually replace them only with coins,” he mentioned.

The most beautiful in Latin America

One of the most important aspects of this banknote is that just three months after its launch, it won the award for the Best New Commemorative Banknote in Latin America, which is awarded by the company High Security Printing (HSP). This is the second prize awarded to a banknote issued by the Bank of Mexico this year.

The award was announced on December 16 through an online broadcast of the ceremony of the “Regional Awards for Banknotes and Identification Documents of the Year 2021”, in which the security standards and the beauty of the design are recognized. of the tickets.

On the front of the note is illustrated with the triumphal entry of the independentistas to Mexico City; event recorded on September 27, 1821. The arrival of the Trigarante Army was through the current Francisco I. Madero street, which leads to the Zócalo. The reverse shows a design of a mangrove with the Mexican crocodilethe chocolate heron and the red mangrove of the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve in Quintana Roo.

Valid banknotes and coins

It is worth mentioning that since 2019 the blue 20-peso bill that bears the image of Benito Juárez has ceased to be manufactured, which was the first to be produced in polymer 21 years ago, however, it is still totally valid.

On the other hand, The 20-peso commemorative coins also have a nominal value, so they can be used to receive and make payments anywhere in the Mexican Republic.