A few weeks ago the official account of Electronic Arts in social networks he made a joke that cost him dearly, since they were practically discrediting single-user games. After this, they went out to apologize respectively to the public, and it seems that this matter still has no end, at least not for the company itself. EA.

During a recent earnings meeting, the CEO of EA, Andrew Wilson, he assured investors that single-player titles remain a significant part of the company’s output. Testing them is next dead space Y Star Wars Jedi Survivor that they are preparing to reach the consoles and pc in the 2023.

Here his comment:

When we think of single player games, we think of it as a very, very important part of the overall portfolio that we offer to fulfill those core motivations. The way we think about this is really less about which game and more about what motivations these games fulfill. So we know that our players have these core motivations; inspiration, escape, social connection, competition, self-improvement, creation; these things that bring us together as game players and world building and character building. And storytelling is really important in fulfilling some of those motivations.

Although they also made it clear that multiplayer as a service is important for business:

When thinking about the financial model impact of that, the first thing we always have to keep in mind is that live services still comprise… over 70% of our business, and that has been a proven method, very reliable and highly flow of money. recurring revenue and will continue to be the predominant factor in our long-term P&L.

For now, EA has some single-user games planned for the future.

Via: IGN