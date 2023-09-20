In recent years, various Mexican bills and coins have managed to sell for thousands of pesos on different electronic commerce platforms, such as Mercado Libre and Amazonbut this does not mean that this is its real value.

Thus, in case you want to sell a commemorative coin and not be scammed in the attempt, it would be a good idea to do so through the official channels authorized for this by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), one of these being the bank Banorte.

Under this understanding, you will be interested to know that only There is a currency that Banorte buys for more than 13 thousand Mexican pesosso we will immediately take care of telling you what it is and what its characteristics are.

Over the last few years, as we mentioned above, it has become quite common to find publications on the purchase and sale of Mexican coins and banknotes on e-commerce platforms.

It is in this way that some specimens, especially those that have certain features that make them unique, have reached purchase and sale sums well above their nominal value.

Such has been the case of new 50 peso bill with the axolotl printedwhich, according to various publications on the aforementioned ecommerce sites, has been sold for several thousand pesos.

However, you must always keep in mind that the buying and selling of Mexican coins and banknotes on ecommerce platforms is not regulated, so the high prices may be scams.

Therefore, Banco de México recommends only buying and selling Mexican coins and banknotes in institutions authorized to do so, and one of these is, precisely, Banco Banorte.

In this sense, according to its Metals table found on its official website, The bank buys Azteca for 13,800 pesos (20 pesos in gold), while its sale price is 19,000 pesos..

Banorte: this is the only 20 peso coin that is really worth 13,800 pesos/Photo: screenshot

And, what is the Azteca (20 pesos gold) like? According to information from Banxico, the currencies that Banorte buys for 13,800 pesos are distinguished by the following: items:

*Measurements: 27.5 millimeters

*Material: Gold

*Law: 0.9

*Weight oz: 0.4822 ounce

*Weight gr: 16,667 sections

*Finish: Satin

Likewise, the Azteca (20 pesos gold) has on the obverse “the eagle in profile. At the top, the eagle and the legend “United Mexican States.” At the bottom right, the year of minting. Staggered graphics.” On the other hand, the reverse of the Aztec (20 pesos gold) is characterized by containing the Aztec calendar at the top. Meanwhile, in its lower part, it brings, surrounding, the face value, the law and the material, maintaining the same graphics as the obverse.

Banorte: this is the only 20 peso coin that is really worth 13,800 pesos/Photo: Banorte

