Actor Danny Masterson leaves court with his wife, Bijou Phillips, after the judge threw out the actor’s first trial in November last year. Brian Melley (AP)

Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from Danny Masterson. The actress has gone to court to put an end to her ten-year marriage to the protagonist of That 70’s Show, sentenced to 30 years in prison for having raped two women. In her petition, Phillips justifies her decision by “irreconcilable differences” and asks that her legal name be changed to no longer bear the surname of her still-husband. The request comes less than two weeks after the disgraced television star learned of her sentence in a Los Angeles court.

Phillips filed for divorce this Monday in a California court, according to TMZ, which reported the news. There is still no date for the separation, but the actress almost famous He has also asked his partner to pay alimony for his daughter Fianna, who will turn ten next year, and for the costs of legal representation. Phillips has decided to divorce her husband at this unfortunate time. “Her priority remains her daughter,” Peter Lauzon, Phillips’ lawyer, told the entertainment news outlet.

The presence of Bijou Phillips was a constant in the two trials against Masterson. The actress was considered a rock that her husband clung to during the long process. “She fully supports him and says that together they will get out of this nightmare and that, when it is over, they will be stronger,” a friend of the couple told US magazine in January 2022. In the fall of that year, Phillips was photographed several times with Masterson outside the Los Angeles courthouse. At the end of November 2022, Judge Charlaine Olmedo annulled the first trial, where three women accused him of rape, because the jury did not reach consensus. The magistrate ordered that the procedure be restarted.

In late May, Masterson was found guilty of raping two of the three women after a second trial. Those inside the courtroom could hear Phillips let out a loud gasp when Judge Olmedo announced the verdict. When a couple of police officers took him into custody, the actress began to cry. That was the same reaction she had in the early hours of the day of the sentencing, on September 7.

“This period has been unimaginably hard on marriage and family. Mr. Masterson was always there for Mrs. Phillips in the hardest moments of her life. “Ms. Phillips recognizes that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter,” Lauzon tells TMZ. The lawyer, without mentioning it, referred to the incurable kidney problems that Phillips suffered for seven years. In April 2017, the actress received a transplant in April 2017. During that time, Masterson was very close to her recovery process. “Our daughter will have a mother. “We don’t take lightly how incredibly lucky we are after a 100% successful operation,” Masterson wrote that year on Instagram.

Masterson, who is a member of the Church of Scientology, met Phillips in 2004 at a celebrity poker tournament. After several years of dating, the couple married in a private ceremony in October 2011. Three years later, in February 2014, Fianna, the couple’s only daughter, was born.

Masterson’s legal problems began in 2017, when three women accused him of rape, crimes that occurred between 2000 and 2003. The allegations caused Netflix to eliminate him from the cast of The Ranch, a comedy where Masterson acted alongside his friend Ashton Kutcher, a relationship of more than 25 years. Then, as he continues to do to this day, Masterson has denied the accusations against him, stating that they were consensual relationships.

Phillips sent Judge Olmedo a letter in which she talked about the role her husband has played in her life. “It has been a couple that has changed my life,” said the actress of the series. Hope to the togada. This was part of the defense’s legal strategy to try to obtain a less harsh sentence. Others who sent a text in support of Masterson were Kutcher and Mila Kunis. “We do not believe that he represents a danger to society (…) for his daughter to grow up without her father present would be an injustice,” they wrote. The couple, however, received a lot of criticism for supporting a convicted rapist. After learning the 30-year sentence, Kutcher and Kunis were forced to record a public apology in which they acknowledged the pain of the victims and asked for forgiveness for the pain they have caused.