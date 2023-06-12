The business evolution in the Region of Murcia, according to the latest statistics from the commercial registry, confirm that bankruptcy proceedings have skyrocketed again in the last two months after the favorable evolution of the first quarter, when there was a significant reduction compared to the last period from last year. The data from the Association of Registrars reflect that bankruptcy files have reached 21 companies in May, which represents 90.9% compared to 11 in the same month of 2022. This is the largest increase in the country, after Extremadura and La Rioja .

Also, the evolution of bankruptcies in the Community in April -a total of 10- already reflected a rise of 42.9% compared to the same of the previous year, in contrast to what happened in the accumulated from January to March, when produced an adjustment of -29.2% over the same period of 2022, when accounting for 17 processes. So this new change in negative trend, although at much more modest rates, returns to the worst evolution recorded in the third and fourth quarters of last year, when the highest bankruptcy increases were registered by communities, with increases of 150% and 218, 8%, respectively.

Because the reality is that many SMEs, after resisting the impact of the pandemic crisis, taking advantage of the bankruptcy moratorium, have seen how their situation has become very complicated over the months, once that special protection against insolvency problems, since the end of June last year.

The regional employers’ association Croem itself acknowledges with regard to business confidence that, although “the prospects seem more encouraging than a few months ago”, it is evident that “the unfavorable perceptions continue to predominate over the optimistic ones, whether the balance sheet of the first quarter is taken or look at the expectations of the second”, as he indicated last week in his economic bulletin.

In contrast to the regional evolution, bankruptcy proceedings in Spain decreased by 22.5% in May compared to 2022

In contrast to what happens in the Region of Murcia, the analysis of the bankruptcy data in May in Spain as a whole leaves a decrease with an average of -22.5% over the same month of 2022, with a strong influence from Madrid (-41.3%), Cataluña (-8.4%) and Comunidad Valenciana (-35.5%), which together show six out of every ten contests presented. Although the highest rates of decrease correspond to the Balearic Islands (-85.7%) and Cantabria (-80%).

The registrars emphasize that the end of the bankruptcy moratorium already marked the new real trend from the second half of 2022, although especially in the fourth quarter. And although at the start of this year there was a decrease in the number of bankruptcies registered due to the probable influence on the processing of the labor conflict produced during the recent period in the Administration of Justice, the reality is that as of April produced the opposite.

court strike



In this sense, the impact of the lawyers’ strike, which took place between January 24 and March 28, left many procedures paralyzed, which have been resumed in the subsequent period, which has contributed to this rebound in bankruptcies. in the last few months. In fact, as the commercial jurisdiction becomes more normalized, the pending accumulated processes will still be incorporated into this statistic over the coming months, as highlighted by the firm Iberiform – a subsidiary of Crédito y Caución -, which helps companies before possible non-payments and to identify business opportunities.

Companies incorporated in Murcia grew 18.1% in the latest partial data, and capital increases 24.6%

Likewise, it cannot be ignored that there have been important developments in bankruptcy matters in 2023, such as the entry into force of the so-called special procedure for micro-enterprises. A mechanism that introduces greater procedural simplification and cost reduction for firms. And it is that among its advantages it includes a negotiation period of three non-extendable months, during which singular executions are suspended and a continuation plan or the disposal of the company in operation can be prepared.

Regarding the data from the registrars regarding the constitutions of Murcian companies in May, they reveal a growth of 18.1% in May, when computing the creation of 235 commercial companies, compared to 199 in the same month of 2022. It is a evolution better than the national average (12.9%). In turn, in 2023, five consecutive months of increases are confirmed. By communities, the increases in the Basque Country (32.2%) and Andalusia (30.1%) stand out especially. In contrast, with the falls in Navarra (-8%) and Galicia (-6.9%).

Finally, in relation to capital increases, registered capital operations in the Region rose to 76 in May, compared to 61 a year ago, which represents another increase of 24.6%. This also consolidates the trend of improvement in relation to the negative balance of the last quarter of the previous year. By Autonomous Communities, Madrid stands out for its highest volume (20.1% more). Although, globally, they have increased more in Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha and the Balearic Islands. Instead, they fell more in Aragon and La Rioja.