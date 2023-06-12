Turin – The Court of Review of Turin has rejected the request advanced by the pPocura of Ivrea which had appealed against the decision of the magistrate who had rejected the measure of prohibition of approaching the ex-wife of Omar Favaro for alleged abuse. Omar Favaro had risen to the headlines for the murder of Novi Ligure. Favaro last Friday before the review court had rejected all accusations. ”We are satisfied – Favaro’s lawyer, Lorenzo Repetti comments to Adnkronos – because we believe the court has accepted our defensive arguments and at this point we can face the next stages of this affair with greater serenity”.