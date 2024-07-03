For some time now, there have been isolated rumors that claim that Rare could be working on something new. Banjo-KazooieHowever, it seems that this developer actually has no interest in reviving the series and that came to light recently.

That was on the XB2+1 podcast and the person who spoke on the topic was Jez Corden from Windows Central, who is quite aware of everything related to video games coming to Xbox consoles and PC.

In his comment, Corden said ‘I can tell you right now, categorically, that there is no Banjo game in development’and to reaffirm it, he added ‘At the time of recording this podcast, there are no games in the series on the way’.

This is certainly the last thing any fan of Banjo-KazooieAnd it’s been many years since there has been a new video game based on this series, which for many is a shame.

The last delivery was Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Boltswhich was released in November 2008 on Xbox 360. Yes, its protagonists, Banjo and Kazooie, have made guest appearances in other video games.

That is the case of Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racingand more recently, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Even its classic titles have had new releases and it even has a wide presence in MinecraftBut Rare doesn’t seem interested in revisiting the series.

This British study is focused on Sea of ​​Thieves and doesn’t seem to be able to work on anything new apart from this video game. That applies to other Rare series, such as Battletoadswhose newest title released in 2020 was developed by Dlala Studios.

EITHER Killer Instinctdeveloped by Double Helix Games and Iron Galaxy. Until next time Perfect Dark It’s the work of The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics. So a Banjo-Kazooie made by Rare is a bit tricky to see.

