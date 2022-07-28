Accra (Reuters)

Ghana will meet its Swiss counterpart in a friendly match in the Emirates in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. World Finals.

The international players will start joining their national teams on November 13, with the local leagues suspended to make way for the World Championship, which includes 32 teams, and will be held from November 21 to December 18.

To prepare for the finals, Ghana will travel to Abu Dhabi before the tournament. In the finals, Ghana will play in Group H along with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay, and Switzerland will compete in Group Seven along with Brazil, Cameroon and Serbia.