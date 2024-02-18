Bandai Namco isn't overjoyed with its most recent financial results, as we reported, but is keen to point out that there are big games coming. Which ones are they? First of all, there's talk of a new Dragon Ball game (aka Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO) and the Elden Ring expansion (aka Shadow of the Erdtree).
The company, within its financial report, states that “Regarding the lineup of titles in development, we are preparing a Large downloadable content for Elden Ring and a new Dragon Ball game, so please look forward to these titles.”
The importance of Elden Ring for Bandai Namco
Elden Ring is one of the biggest names in Bandi Namco right now. In fact, the company underlined that one of the reasons for the drop in revenues is the fact that Elden Ring doesn't sell much anymore, given that a couple of years have passed since its release.
Bandai Namco's new games couldn't replicate the success of FromSoftware's action game, which posted much bigger numbers than the company itself expected at launch. Even the excellent results of Armored Core 6 could not counterbalance the results of 2022, thus causing a -96.5%.
