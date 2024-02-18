Bandai Namco isn't overjoyed with its most recent financial results, as we reported, but is keen to point out that there are big games coming. Which ones are they? First of all, there's talk of a new Dragon Ball game (aka Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO) and the Elden Ring expansion (aka Shadow of the Erdtree).

The company, within its financial report, states that “Regarding the lineup of titles in development, we are preparing a Large downloadable content for Elden Ring and a new Dragon Ball game, so please look forward to these titles.”