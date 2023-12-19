A few weeks ago a very interesting piece of information was revealed, and that is that Bandai Namco would have opened a new development studio in charge of developing video games for external companies, this has attracted a lot of attention, since the decision for this may derive from Nintendo. And on a couple of occasions they helped the company shape large projects, including the last two Super Smash Bros. and also New Pokémon Snap for nintendo switch.

Now what Studio 2/Studio S has been established as part of the company, it seems that they are already working on new games for the Kyoto company, or at least that is what it says on its page that is looking for employees for two projects in question, one in 2D and the other more in 3D. What is specifically sought regarding the profile of people with experience in building stage specifications, level designs for side-view action games.

As for the job offers for 3D gaming, they are less specific and simply ask potential hires to design 3D levels and objects as assigned by the company itself. Nintendo. Of course, there is no talk of specific franchises, so it could be something totally new. Bandai Namco He has already worked on fresh franchises like Arms of nintendo switchso there would be no problem regarding the experience part that is being sought.

The lineup of games Nintendo For now it is clear, since we have confirmed Princess Peach Showtime!, Luigis Mansion 2 HD, Another Code: Recollection, Metroid Prime 4 and some others that for now are kept in the background by the company. That raises suspicions that the following games are being worked directly for the company's next console, but that is something that will not be known until they finally reveal it to the public.

Via: gonintendo

Editor's note: The development of new games definitely attracts attention, so let's hope they reveal the titles in the coming months. As for the 2D delivery, we can rule out Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, since that game will arrive in the month of February.