Colorado Supreme Court bars Trump from running as Republican

The Colorado Supreme Court has barred former US President Donald Trump from running in local elections to run for the 2024 presidential nomination. About it reports CNN.

It is clarified that the court referred to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits those who participated in the rebellion from holding the highest public office.

The court's decision will not take effect until January 4, 2024, giving Trump the opportunity to appeal to the US Supreme Court. At the same time, the deadline for compiling lists of candidates for the Republican Party primaries ends on January 5.

The Trump campaign called the court's verdict erroneous and promised to immediately appeal it.

Trump could secure the presidential nomination in March

Earlier, Reuters, citing a senior member of Trump's campaign team, reported that Donald Trump could officially secure the nomination for the US presidential nomination from the Republican Party by March 2024.

Trump's campaign projected he could formally secure the Republican presidential nomination by March 19, given his lead in early-voting states Reuters

As the newspaper notes, Trump's team is confident that he will be able to collect 1,478 delegates by that deadline, which will be more than enough to get a majority of the 2,429 delegates who will choose a candidate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next July.

It is noted that the election headquarters bases its calculations on public and internal polls.

Biden's ratings have fallen

US President Joe Biden's approval rating has fallen to 27 percent among independent voters. The American leader received the lowest marks on issues of the economy (24 percent) and US participation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas (25 percent). Biden scored the highest on the issues of the conflict in Ukraine (31 percent) and health care (35 percent).

On December 18, The Washington Post reported that Joe Biden and his wife Jill were upset about the American leader's low approval rating. Biden's circle is particularly concerned about his falling ratings in swing states.

For months, the president and first lady Jill Biden have told aides and friends they are frustrated by the president's low approval ratings and polls that show him trailing former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination. They are frustrated that they are not making more progress. The Washington Post

Also on December 9, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the rating of former US President Donald Trump for the first time exceeded the rating of the current head of state Joe Biden in pre-election polls. 47 percent of respondents said they were ready to vote for Donald Trump; 43 percent would vote for Biden.