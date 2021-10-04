The Pan bank announced the incorporation of Mosaico, owner of Buscapé, Bondfaro and Zoom, in a deal anticipated by Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system. The transaction, whose value was not disclosed, will be carried out via share exchange. The Pan is controlled by BTG Pactual.

With the deal, both intend to complement the offer of services to 12.4 million Pan customers and 22 million monthly users of Mosaico’s platforms

Mosaico’s shareholders will become Pan executives, with one of them going to the board of directors. everyone will have lock up (sale lock) of the shares received for terms of 18, 24 and 30 months (1/3 on each date).

The new marketplace born with R$ 4.2 billion of GMV (gross volume of goods) per year, on a proprietary platform with tools such as cashback on the best price, price alert, expert content, price comparator in 112 million offers, 400 integrated stores and buy now pay later which will be scaled with Pan credit.

In addition, an exclusive credit card will be launched, with cashback, and there will be integration with the Mobiauto platform (recently acquired by Pan), expanding the range of products offered and strengthening the group’s vehicle ecosystem.

“We have always had a lot of admiration for Mosaico, for its purpose and for the entrepreneurial skill of its controllers. We are convinced that together we can build something much bigger”, says Carlos Eduardo Guimarães, CEO of Pan, in a statement.

“The banking business has a very large natural recurrence, (essential) in e-commerce,” says Guilherme Pacheco, co-founder and chairman of the board of directors of Mosaico, in a statement. “By joining the Pan, (we will bring) this consumer within the ecosystem we are creating.”

