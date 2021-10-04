North Korea and South Korea have re-established their cross-border communication channels, with the first phone call between authorities since August, Seoul announced on Monday (Sunday 3 in Brazil).

The restoration comes just days after Pyongyang sparked international concern over a series of missile tests in the space of a few weeks, prompting the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting.

The South Korean Unification Ministry confirmed in a statement that officials from the two Koreas spoke by phone Monday morning.

“With the restoration of the South-North line of communication, the government assesses that a basis for the recovery of inter-Korean relations has been provided,” the portfolio said.

“The government hopes (…) to quickly resume dialogue and initiate practical discussions to recover inter-Korean relations,” he added.

On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “expressed an intention to restore the North-South lines of communication that had been severed,” the KCNA said, reporting the move was an attempt to establish “a lasting peace” on the Korean peninsula.

The two Koreas signaled a surprising meltdown in relations at the end of July when they announced the restoration of cross-border communications, which had been disrupted more than a year earlier.

But the truce was short-lived as North Korea stopped answering calls just two weeks later.

