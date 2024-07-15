The Banco del Bienestar, through its official social media accounts, has released valuable information for the beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adultsand we will give you all the details right away.

It was on its official account on the social network X where the Banco del Bienestar reported on the Beneficiaries who, starting this Monday, July 15, and tomorrow, July 16, 2024, will be receiving the 6 thousand pesos corresponding to the July-August two-month period of the Pension for the Welfare of Older Persons, who is it about?

As detailed in the aforementioned virtual platform, on July 15 and 16 of this year, the beneficiaries will be receiving the 6 thousand pesos of the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults whose first letter of the paternal surname begins with R.

Likewise, beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities and the Program for the Welfare of Children of Working Mothers will also receive their respective deposits.

Meanwhile, Banco del Bienestar reminded all beneficiaries of the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare that it is not necessary for them to go to the branches of the financial institution to withdraw the money on the same day it is deposited, since the resources are protected and safe.

Banco del Bienestar: if your surname has this characteristic, listen to this message/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

“It is not necessary to go only on the date that corresponds to you according to the initial letter of your first surname, you can go any other day after that date. You can also withdraw your money little by little or pay with your #BancoDelBienestar card in establishments with a bank terminal,” the Mexican state banking institution stressed.

Requirements for the Welfare Pension

The requirements and criteria to be a beneficiary of the Pension for the Well-being of Older Adults are the following:

*Be 65 years of age or older within the two-month period of incorporation.

*Be Mexican by birth or naturalization with current domicile in the Mexican Republic.

*Birth certificate.

*Valid identification document: voter or INAPAM credential, passport or other documents issued by the corresponding authority that prove identity).

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

*Proof of address (not more than 6 months old) or proof of residence from the local authority.

*Single Welfare Form duly completed.

Requirements for the Welfare Pension/Photo: Banco del Bienestar