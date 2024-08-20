Among the major European nations absent from the Formula 1 calendar is obviously the Germanywhich does not host a Grand Prix since 2019 and which still seems far from a return to Circus. After the major change to the circuit layout of Hockenheimcompletely overhauled in 2002 and which proved to be a huge blow to the heart for the many lovers of the old German track design, the track returned to host the GP in 2008 after the previous year’s stop, but from that season it alternated with the Nürburgring until 2014. After the 2015 and 2017 editions, which did not take place, Hockenheim returned to F1 on a permanent basis until 2019, without then reaching an agreement for the renewal.

Since then, hopes for the return of a race to Germany, whether at the Nürburgring or Hockenheim, have become increasingly complex. However, the latter circuit could return to Formula 1 thanks to the project of the new owners of the Hockenheim circuit, namely the Emodrom Group. The Hockenheim City Council has in fact given the green light to the sale of 74.99% of the shares of Hockenheimring GmbH to Emodrom, worth six million, with the Group ready to invest 250 million euros over the next five to ten years.

The main objective is to modernize the structure in view of a possible return of F1 to Germany, with the debut of the Audi team in 2026 which could further favor the project: “We have been working behind the scenes at Hockenheim for more than four years to develop the circuit as a leading racing circuit and now we want to realise our future plans. – declared the Director of the Emodrom Group Tim Brauer to World – it’s clear that we are also thinking about Formula 1but we will examine these aspects with great caution.”