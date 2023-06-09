Former US President Donald Trump said he has been indicted by the US Department of Justice for “mishandling” classified government documents during his administration. Trump would have been subpoenaed to testify in a Federal Court in Miami next week.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my lawyers that I have been indicted, apparently for cheating on the boxes…” Trump wrote on his TruthSocial profile, a social network owned by the former president, also referring to the Justice Department investigation that seized some 13,000 classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The former president’s lawyers have not commented so far, however, the New York tycoon has also advocated for his cause in a video posted on the profile of the social network that he owns, emphasizing that “he is an innocent man “.

According to the Reuters agency, the former president would face seven charges, among which would be obstruction of justice and withholding of classified documents that, if true, would greatly affect the presidential aspirations of the now pre-candidate for the Republican party’s nomination for the presidential elections of 2024.





News in development…