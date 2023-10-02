Juan Manuel Pons, better known as Bambino Pons, He is one of the most recognized storytellers in South America, with a style that began to transcend borders more than 20 years ago.

Pons became popular in the first decade of this century, first on Fox Sports and now on ESPN, due to his penchant for adapting songs when recounting the goals of the most important figures of the time.

Today he still does it and recently it went viral adapt one of Shakira’s most recent hits, Music sessions #53, to sing a goal by Colombian Luis Díaz with Liverpool.

In Colombia, Pons became very famous for the ‘Angeli, angeli, angeliiii….to!’ every time he had to narrate one of the goals that Juan Pablo Angel He scored during his time at Aston Villa.

Names of the time such as Thierry Henry, Joe Cole, Ryan Giggs and the beginnings of Cristiano Ronaldo marked Pons’ career. But one of his most popular songs was the Dutch Ruud van Nistelrooy, who stood out at Manchester United.

This was the meeting between Ruud van Nistelrooy and Bambino Pons

This weekend, Van Nistelrooy was in Argentina on the ‘classics date’ of that country’s League Cup, and in the middle of that visit, he was at a barbecue at the house of journalist Daniel Arcucci, who today works in ESPN and for many years he was part of the editorial staff of the newspaper La Nación.

At that meeting, Pons sang his adaptation of ‘Hey Jude’, one of The Beatles’ classic songs, something to which the Dutchman reacted excitedly.

Arcucci told, on his Instagram account, how the meeting took place: he said that everything happened through a friend and colleague of his, Rodger Linse, also Dutch, whom he met many years ago, when he traveled to Argentina to perfect his Spanish. .

In April of this year, Arcucci and Lince shared a barbecue in which Van Nistelrooy was a guest from a distance. In the middle of the talk, the Argentine journalist showed them the Bambino’s goal song on YouTube, to which the former soccer player, without hesitation, responded: “I want to be there.”

From that moment on, the arrival of Van Nistelrooy in Argentina, the new barbecue at Arcucci’s house and the meeting with Pons, who ended up as excited as the former Real Madrid player, were planned.

SPORTS

More Sports news