In the exciting world of technology, IPTV lists remain a hot topic, with more than 7 thousand free television channels available worldwide.

These playlists, which offer live streaming content, have been under the scrutiny of authorities at all levels due to their widespread use in piracy activities.

However, it is important to highlight that IPTV lists are a perfectly valid method that even some television networks use around the world.

A group of users has come together on the GitHub platform to create a collaborative list that hosts an impressive number of free-to-air channels. What makes this list special?

It contains more than 7 thousand channels from all over the world, and they all share an essential characteristic: they transmit content openly and legally, which means that their use and dissemination do not violate the law.

This provides users with a wide variety of entertainment options at their fingertips.

An especially appreciated feature of these massive IPTV lists is their careful organization.

Instead of having to scroll through an endless list of channels or create a favorites list so they don’t get lost, users can benefit from an orderly structure with clearly defined categories.

This makes it easier to search and access the desired content efficiently.

Below, we provide you with the links to these IPTV lists:

List for all audiences: click here

List with adult channels included: click here

These IPTV lists offer a wide range of entertainment options to satisfy the tastes of all users, without compromising legality or quality. Explore the world of online television for free and organized!