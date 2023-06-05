Baltic Sea | A new maritime operation began: algorithms detect unusual movements of ships

The operation improves the possibilities of Finland, Estonia and Latvia to monitor their sea areas.

Baltic Sea a new maritime operation led by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has been started in the northern, central and western parts. It supports, among other things, maritime safety, search and rescue operations, border control and environmental protection in the maritime areas of Finland, Estonia and Latvia.

The coast guard authorities of Finland, Latvia and Estonia and EU agencies are involved in the operation. The project lasts until the end of August.

EMSA offers for coast guard authorities and agencies, real-time information about more than 1,200 ships detected in the sea area every day. Algorithms are also used in the operation to detect abnormal movement of ships.

CEO of EMSA House Markovčić Kostelac says the coast guard authorities have a key role in ensuring the safety of the seas and citizens.

The Director General says in the press release that in the coming months, the cooperation between the participating countries and the three EU agencies, the exchange of information and the sharing of capabilities in coast guard operations will be intensified.

The operation is being improved the possibility of the participating countries to monitor their sea areas. EMSA offers the service of remote-controlled aircraft to the authorities. The base of the equipment is on the Estonian island of Saaremaa.

The state whose border the ship crosses is responsible for the operational management of aircraft. The flights of the devices can be monitored in real time from the command centers, which include, for example, the command centers of the Finnish Border Guard, the joint rescue coordination center in Tallinn in Estonia, and the maritime rescue coordination center in Riga in Latvia.

During the operation, the authorities of Finland, Estonia and Latvia can also request satellite images from EMSA’s oil spill monitoring and pollution detection service, which images sea areas around the clock. The service can be supplemented with satellite images from the maritime surveillance service.

Participating countries also have the opportunity to use remote-controlled observation devices intended for underwater activities.