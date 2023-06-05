tomorrow is a decisive day for the Sinaloa agricultural producers and the country that are still fighting, since at 9:30 a.m. they are scheduled to give a press conference on the iron of the plinth of the Mexico Citynext to National Palacein demand of fair prices for him corn, wheat and sorghum.

representatives of 8 states of the republic, request that a dialogue table be installed, urgently with the President Andrés Manuel López Obradorfor the policies of attention to the field.

“Producers to the rescue of the countryside” is the motto of the conferences they hold, given that they consider the purchase of half a million tons of cornto 6 thousand 965 pesos What is he doing State Goverment and the million and a half tons of will buy SEGALMEXbecause there are still two thirds of the harvest without marketing.

mars vegahe president of CAADESwho confirms that they are firm in the fight, which includes tomorrow’s conference, reports that up to now the threshing floors of corn They have an advance of between 30 and 40 percent and that in June all the harvest.

This increases the despair of the producers because even the warehouses are scarce and the flour industrialists have not met with the government Secretary, Adam Augusto Lopezto define the purchase price of the corn. Good luck and go ahead.

Potpourri. Like science fiction the way the events were unfolding yesterday elections in it Mexico state and in Coahuilawhere he PRI and the BREAD They defended their last redoubts tooth and nail, where morenistas denounced that elements of the police, state and municipal corporations were being used as shock forces to arrest their representatives and their militants, to intimidate and harass the electorate.

The buys massive of votes even through social networks, they are part of the innovations that could be launched. Shootings carried out by groups of armed hooded men was the common scene, at the start of the contest, where when going to vote, Delfina Gomezthe Morena candidate asked that they go out en masse to vote, to guarantee change in a historic election, and Alejandra del Moralof the PRIANHe was confident that it would go very well. You have to wait for the results, which should start flowing from last night.

CELEBRATION. With a concert by the Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra that took place the night before in the park sinaloaThe festivities for the 120th anniversary of the founding of the city began the night before, and then there was a norteño concert-dance in the 27 de Septiembre square and yesterday a foot race. The celebrations with cultural events in The Mochis and Topo will last until June 12. Last night on the sugar mill grounds there was a free party, which led the band Stars of Sinaloa of German Lizarraga.

ECONOMY. He dollar It was quoted yesterday at 15.56 pesos, after reaching a historic price of 17.41 pesos last Friday, which had not been the case for 7 years.

