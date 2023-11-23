Baltasar Garzón and Dolores Delgado are getting married after a few years of discreet relationship, according to the newspaper The world and EL PAÍS has confirmed with sources close to the couple. The former judge of the National Court and the head of the Democratic Memory Prosecutor’s Office, who has also been Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the State during the socialist Government of Pedro Sánchez, have maintained a discreet relationship for several years. The couple wants to keep the wedding and all the details surrounding it private, according to these same sources.

Garzón, 68, and Delgado, 61, maintained a friendship for decades. They have known each other since the nineties, when she was assigned to the National Court and he was a magistrate of the Central Court of Instruction number 5 of the National Court. At that time, Garzón occupied numerous pages of the press for his media instruction. Nécora case, operation focused on Galician drug trafficking. It was not until about three years ago when it was confirmed that their friendship had turned into romance, as a result of the paparazzi They took some photos during a getaway to Rome. This will be the second wedding for both of them, who also have children from their first marriages: she has two with Jordi Valls Capell, former director of El Corte Inglés and photographer, and he shares three children with the biochemist Rosario Molina.

The couple has maintained a relationship away from the spotlight and, after the confirmation this Thursday of their upcoming wedding – which, according to The world will be held next December 3—several media outlets recall some events or work days in which they have been seen together in recent years. One of them was in The Shaving of the Beasts (Rapa das Bestas) from Sabucedo, in Pontevedra, in August 2021. They were also photographed at conferences on Historical Memory, also in Pontevedra, last March.

Garzón is currently an advisor to the International Criminal Court and Dolores Delgado is a prosecutor for Human Rights and Democratic Memory. Delgado has suffered a setback this week, when the Supreme Court annulled her appointment to the highest category of the prosecutor’s career. Delgado announced in statements to SER that “he is going to fight” the sentence before the Constitutional Court, which he considers “unfair.”