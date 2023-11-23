HS Turku | A man attacked a female couple in broad daylight in the parking lot of Prisma

The couple was attacked in broad daylight, but they got help from bystanders. “We intend to continue to be freely ourselves,” says Saara Hahko.

Usual Monday afternoon in the Prisma parking lot of Piispanristi was for the Kaarina Saara Hahko25, and for his female friend, both terrifying and encouraging.

It was made scary by a man who behaved aggressively towards the female couple. While the couple was packing a week’s worth of groceries into the car, a man aged between 40 and 50 appeared, according to Hahko’s estimate, and started shouting nasty comments.

“It started with sarcastic statements like ‘I hope you enjoy all the colors of the rainbow, oh that’s wonderful’.”

When the couple noticed that the yeller’s aggressiveness was focused on their sexual orientation, they retreated behind their own car further away from the man and tried to ignore his yelling.

For a while it seemed as if the situation would pass. When Hahko’s partner got the shopping cart back and was about to get into the car, the man caught up to him. Hahko believes that the man’s purpose was specifically to steal his partner’s property.

“The man tore his clothes and belt bag and shouted threats.”

Harassment experience was not the first of its kind for Hahko.

“I have always belonged to a minority group myself, so unfortunately similar experiences have accumulated. Often someone can shout something or laugh. Physically, I have never been injured.”

Seta ry’s peer against hate project expert Jana Turk says that people belonging to sexual minorities experience growing harassment in Finland.

It is difficult to know the exact number of crimes, because underreporting is still a problem, according to Turki.

“Many people belonging to minority groups are used to harassment. The threshold for reporting is still quite high. In part, it shows that even the authorities are not trusted enough.”

Turk says that last year the main crimes based on sexual orientation were defamation. Crimes against gender identity and gender expression, on the other hand, were most often illegal threats. The numbers have been increasing.

Segment Turk estimates that around one in ten rainbow people living in Finland has experienced physical or sexual violence.

“Even though things are still quite good in Finland, especially compared to many other countries, I think that number is a lot. Harassment happens most in public places such as streets, markets and online. And even in the middle of the day.”

For example, in physical attacks, the perpetrator is usually unknown to the victim.

“Usually there is one attacker, except for homosexual men, who are more often attacked by more than one attacker.”

Being attacked or harassed causes psychological problems for the victims, such as depression and anxiety. According to Turki, they may be afraid to go out in public places.

“It has been studied that, especially for trans people, intersex people, gay men and bi men, the risk of harassment is higher if they are openly themselves.”

Turk encourages people from minority groups who are harassed to tell the authorities, organizations and other people more courageously and openly about the harassment.

“At the same time, I want to encourage the general population to intervene if they see such a situation.”

Prism the man who disturbed Saara Hahko and her partner in the parking lot finally got hold of Hahko’s partner. Hahko picked up the phone and announced that he was calling the police.

“That’s when he grabbed the phone from my hand and ran away. At the same time, he shouted that we are whores and fucking lesbians and should die.”

Hahko says that he called for help. Four or five men in the parking lot came to help. They caught the troublemaker and held the aggressively behaving man in place. The security guard also came to the scene and a moment later the police. It is confirmed by the Southwestern Finland police that a criminal report has been filed about the incident and one person is suspected of two robberies and one of mild assault.

Saara Hahko believes that the man who physically approached the couple in the parking lot was an exception.

“We will continue to be free to be ourselves, walk and hug even on shopping trips. With this experience, faith in other people definitely grew. Likewise, I trust that outsiders are also ready to help if necessary.”

The events in the Prisma parking lot were reported earlier Turku Sanomat.