Today he spoke of Zaniolo exactly as he spoke of Balotelli in the past. He has often been a difficult talent to manage in José Mourinho’s teams. The story that most closely resembles the current one is that of Super Mario who the Special One coached at Inter from 2008 to 2010. Beyond the treble they won together, there were often sparks between the two. A bit like what happens now between the Portuguese coach and the talent of Massa who gave him the Conference League in May with the decisive goal in the final in Tirana.

SAME PREDICTION, SAME FINAL? — In his first season at Pinetina, Special One struggled to find the right harmony with Balotelli who the year before had been one of the protagonists in winning the Scudetto with Mancini on the bench. In the press conference before the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia against Genoa on 12 January 2009, regarding Mario who wanted to change his shirt during the January session, the former Chelsea coach explained: “Nothing has changed since the last call-up to today ( the attacker hadn’t even been on the bench on 10 January against Cagliari, ed): his way of training and his attitude are the same. The only thing that has changed is that his brother (at the time the centre-forward’s agent, ed) has made known Mario’s willingness to leave on loan. Let’s wait until January 31, when the repair market will be closed. He will then he will understand that he will stay and that he will have no alternative but to concentrate on his work here. At the moment, however, he doesn’t seem in a position to play ”. In fact Balotelli was never called up in January 2009, but he didn’t change his shirt and already on February 7 he returned to play in the league against Lecce (he came on for the last 4 ‘). The Zaniolo situation is a little more complicated because for the Giallorossi in the middle there is also the story of the renewal of the contract, but pay attention to Mou’s words last Thursday, after the victory in the Italian Cup: “Zaniolo wants to leave, but he doesn’t I believe it will happen. We need an important offer and at the moment there is little or nothing. I am convinced that he will stay ”. Concept reiterated and strengthened today: “He Unfortunately he will stay because Nicolò has been saying for a month that he wants to leave, that he no longer wants to play with this shirt or train with this group. However, I have already anticipated how it will end after the race in Spezia and I think that on February 1st he will still be here ”. See also Rome in alarm: quadriceps discomfort for Zaniolo and two new Covid cases

ATTITUDE — Even with Balo there had been thunder and lightning regarding the attitude and aptitude for sacrifice during the week: “If Mario trained at 50%, he would already be one of the strongest in the world – he underlined in December 2009 – and instead he only does at 25%. He is nobody and works half as many players as Zanetti, Cordoba, Cruz and Figo who are over 30 and have the opposite attitude”. Yesterday the Setubal coach said about Zaniolo: “After Spezia I left the day off optional Tuesday: all those who were on the bench and many who played came to Trigoria and these are the players you want. Those who think: ‘Even if I don’t play, I know that sooner or later the team will need me’ Zaniolo was evidently not among these “willing”.

NOT CALLED — Balotelli, kicked out for his behavior in March 2010, had been snubbed by Mou who, after not being called up for the eighth leg of the Champions League against Chelsea, had cut it short: “He won’t play tomorrow, he won’t be on the bench, I’m not talking about him: it’s simple. In a match like this, who has been called up is more important.” More or less the same concept used today to close the Zaniolo argument: “The only thing that is certain is that he will not be part of the Naples expedition. And now I think of the guys who want to come and fight with me for the club and for the fans.” In the summer of 2010 Mario went to Manchester City for 22 million, but Mou had already left Pinetina to go to Real. What will Zaniolo do? See also Juve, now the revolution: from Pogba or Milinkovic to Raspadori and Di Maria, interventions in all departments

