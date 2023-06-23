The municipal government team has entrusted Urbamusa with the technical and economic study to build an underground car park with 1,000 spaces on Avenida Intendente Jorge Palacios, in Vistabella. It is the solution that he proposes to alleviate the problems that this neighborhood in the east of the city has with parking. It will also study returning the double direction of circulation to Avenida de La Fama. The current mobility plan leaves this road, which crosses the neighborhood from south to north from the Reina Sofía hospital to the Ronda de Levante roundabout, in that only direction; cars cannot access from north to south, towards the river.

These are some of the proposals that the mayor, José Ballesta, and the Councilor for Mobility, José Francisco Muñoz, put on the table at the meeting they held yesterday afternoon with residents and merchants from Vistabella, La Paz and La Fama who are opposed to the current mobility plan, as well as with representatives of the Vistabella food market and the Murcia Naturalist Association for Sustainable Development. It is the third meeting with groups from the neighborhoods that are opposed to the mobility plan designed by the PSOE and which is underway.

Muñoz, in his appearance before the media, indicated that the plan on Avenida Primero de Mayo will also be paralyzed, so that the surface parking spaces that were planned, some 80, for the segregated bus lane and the bike lane, will not be lost. that they can share one. Likewise, he commented that the deterrent in the city of transport is ruled out for now.

Muñoz highlighted that the expansion of sidewalks in the streets adjacent to La Fama and the opening of Tarragona street towards this avenue are also being studied, together with the search for more surface parking spaces in other streets. In total, he said, between 150 and 200 more places can be enabled.

After highlighting that the Murcia Río II project, for the construction of the East Metropolitan Park in La Fica, is put on the front line, the councilor indicated that the City Council’s intention is to “renaturalize the environment of these neighborhoods, making them greener, more comfortable and habitable”. .

Temporality



Finally, he insisted that the municipal government team has relied on the temporality criteria when taking these measures, having requested an extension in the execution of the plan from the Ministry; in the budget, since it does not imply spending more money; and in technical-legal studies. “They are not an occurrence.”

The spokesman for the SOS Vistabella platform, Alfonso Segura González, who spoke after the meeting for the residents present, indicated that “the first impressions are good”, and made it clear that it was not going to be the only meeting: “We will continue in contact and tend to our hand so that they may take it.” He described the stoppage of the works on Primero de Mayo Avenue as “necessary” and indicated that they had proposed that the security conditions of the Auditorium parking lot be improved in order to make more use of it.

Regarding the implementation of the ORA for residents (orange squares), he pointed out that the City Council told them that they would study it but that it was “complicated”, taking into account that the Reina Sofía hospital, the Auditorium, the Plaza de Supplies and the Ministry of Equality and Family.