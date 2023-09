Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 8:10 p.m.



| Updated 8:37 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, welcomed this Wednesday, with a tour of the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga and the Murcia Casino, the nearly 60 (of the 150 who have confirmed their attendance) European representatives, who will meet in the city …

This content is exclusive for subscribers