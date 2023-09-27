He pledged to pursue those responsible

Attention has turned towards prosecuting those who caused the fire and subjecting them to trial, especially after the Iraqi authorities pledged to pursue those responsible for this disaster.

The Iraqi News Agency reported that 3 of those accused in the Hamdaniyah incident were arrested.

The Kurdistan Regional Security Council had previously announced the arrest of the owner of the hall.

The Iraqi judiciary says that 9 people are accused in connection with the fire.

According to a statement by the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, fireworks were the main cause of the hall’s burning, but negligence in safety procedures and surrounding the hall’s ceiling with highly flammable fabrics were also a cause of the fire.

What is the expected punishment?

The Iraqi legal expert, Ali Al-Tamimi, tells Sky News Arabia: “Articles 343 and 344 of the Penal Code clearly stipulate that anyone who, by mistake, causes a fire in movable or immovable property and endangers the life of Citizens are at risk, and the penalty reaches 10 years if deaths occur.”

Regarding the causes of the fire, he points out that “investigations are underway regarding whether it occurred as a result of a mistake by the hall owners or administrators, or as a result of a terrorist act, and the court will use civil defense reports in accordance with Civil Defense Law No. 44 of 2013, in addition to the technical reports on building rules, i.e. the matter.” “It will go through a long procedure.”

What has become clear so far is that the hall did not have the correct frameworks for construction, and failure to obtain building approvals and permits exposes its owners and administrators to criminal liability, according to Al-Tamimi.

Urgent action

Within the framework of government moves to alleviate the suffering of the injured and the families of the victims, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, directed urgent measures, including, according to a statement from his media office:

The presence of the Ministers of Interior and Health at the scene of the accident to provide immediate relief to the injured and supervise rescue and assistance operations.

Treating the wounded and injured inside and outside Iraq as required by the situation.

Preparing a list of victims and their families to guarantee their legal and legal rights and compensate them financially.

All ministries and governorates continue to inspect safety procedures in buildings, including restaurants, malls, event halls, and hotels.

Declaration of general mourning in all state institutions, for a period of 3 days.

Forming an investigation committee that will begin its work immediately to uncover the circumstances of the accident.

The Sky News Arabia correspondent quoted the Governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, as saying that the number of those who died was 87, but the families say that the number is much higher, and according to them exceeds 200 people, including dozens of children whose bodies were completely charred.

Hospitals are still crowded with wounded, including hospitals in the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, neighboring Nineveh.

Our correspondent reported that there were dozens of injured people whose bodies were burned, and they suffered various burns, which in some cases reached 40-50 percent of their bodies.