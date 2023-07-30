The world of football that counts noticed Latte Lath on a cold winter evening six years ago. It was January 2017 when the boy with the number 99 shirt, who had only come of age for a few days, burned the Juventus defense in the eighth-final of the Italian Cup, then won by Allegri’s bianconeri anyway. But from then on, the career of yet another product of the thriving Zingonia nursery, son of an Ivorian immigrant in Cremona, did not take off as expected.