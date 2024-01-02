Despite some updates published previously, it seems that Xbox continues save-related issues with regard to Baldur's Gate 3with drawbacks that can lead in some cases to the elimination of progress, therefore Larian Studios has recommended a solution to be adopted.

The problem seems to be connected both to the game and to the Xbox system software, which evidently creates some conflict between the cloud platform, the console operating system and Baldur's Gate 3, in a situation that is partially similar to what has also been seen in the past with other titles, although very rarely.

The issue does not affect all users, but can occur in some cases, therefore the risk persists on Xbox, despite both Larian and Microsoft having published specific updates which should have at least reduced the incidence of the bug.