Despite some updates published previously, it seems that Xbox continues save-related issues with regard to Baldur's Gate 3with drawbacks that can lead in some cases to the elimination of progress, therefore Larian Studios has recommended a solution to be adopted.
The problem seems to be connected both to the game and to the Xbox system software, which evidently creates some conflict between the cloud platform, the console operating system and Baldur's Gate 3, in a situation that is partially similar to what has also been seen in the past with other titles, although very rarely.
The issue does not affect all users, but can occur in some cases, therefore the risk persists on Xbox, despite both Larian and Microsoft having published specific updates which should have at least reduced the incidence of the bug.
A temporary solution
Larian reported that Microsoft is still working to the issue, therefore another update should arrive shortly and hopefully it will resolve the matter definitively, but in the meantime the risk persists.
To limit this problem, Larian Studios has also indicated a series of operations to be carried out to try to solve it temporarily, with a sort of temporary workaround.
Based on instructions published in a post on X, Larian recommended taking advantage of the cross-save system proposed by the team, which allows you to transport saves from one platform to another and create a sort of backup, following the steps below:
- Create a Larian account at this address
- Go to the main menu and select “enable cross-save” in the gameplay section, allowing the connection of Larian and Xbox accounts
- From here on, the last 5 saves are automatically uploaded to the Larian servers, but it is important not to exit the game before the upload of these saves is complete, i.e. when the “cloud save synchronization” message disappears.
- If the bug occurs, you will need to re-enable the cross-save functionality in the options, allowing you to access saves that have previously been uploaded to the Larian servers
Larian also reported that it will soon make the process in question simpler and more fluid, also increasing the quantity of rescues which can be stored on servers through the cross-save system. Meanwhile, Baldur's Gate 3 firmly holds the lead in the ranking of the most GOTY-winning games of 2023.
