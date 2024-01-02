Real Madrid will face Mallorca in the first game of 2024. Ancelotti's team suffer from a large number of injuries for this league matchday, in which they defend the lead. And the softs finished 2023 at the top of the table, with the same points as Girona.
Below we leave you with all the injured and sanctioned Real Madrid players for this match against Mallorca:
Thibaut Courtois
Before the summer holidays he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and unfortunately for Real Madrid he has not been able to play a single minute this season due to tearing ligaments in his knee in training. The club acted quickly and the goal is covered, but if he is available again before the end of the season he will be a sure starter.
Eder Militao
Real Madrid's second serious injury this season. The Brazilian suffered the same injury as Courtois during the match against Athletic Club, although it seems that he could reappear before the Belgian.
Eduardo Camavinga
Tchouameni's injury left his compatriot free to play in the position he likes most, and a few minutes were enough for him to show that he has the necessary quality to be a pillar of the Real Madrid project. Unfortunately, during this last national team break he was injured in training with France. It is a doubt for the party.
David Alaba
Alaba's was the last injury that Real Madrid has suffered this season, another serious injury. The Austrian will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn ligament in the match against Villarreal.
Nacho Fernandez
The Spanish central defender saw a red card in Real Madrid's last game, when he went directly to the locker room after an ugly tackle from behind on Mendizorroza. He will be back on the pitch in the Spanish Super Cup.
