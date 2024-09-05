Publisher Playstack and developers LocalThunk have announced the release date of Balatro on mobile devices and it’s also pretty close. It will be available on iOS and Android from September 26th at the price of $9.99 (probably €9.99 here). Furthermore, will be included in the Apple Arcade catalog and therefore all subscribers will be able to play it without additional costs.

The announcement was accompanied by a short trailer, which you can view below. Remember that Balatro is already available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch where it has already sold two million copies, proving to be one of the most surprising and successful indies of this year.