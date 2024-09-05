Publisher Playstack and developers LocalThunk have announced the release date of Balatro on mobile devices and it’s also pretty close. It will be available on iOS and Android from September 26th at the price of $9.99 (probably €9.99 here). Furthermore, will be included in the Apple Arcade catalog and therefore all subscribers will be able to play it without additional costs.
The announcement was accompanied by a short trailer, which you can view below. Remember that Balatro is already available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch where it has already sold two million copies, proving to be one of the most surprising and successful indies of this year.
Cards and roguelikes in an expository mix
For those who don’t know, Balatro is a card game with roguelike mechanics inspired by poker that boasts a great density of content and challenges to complete, all accompanied by a dynamic and strategic gameplay capable of giving addiction, as explained in our review of Balatro. If you are interested
Just a few days ago, the Friends of Jimbo update was announced, which will include some fun crossovers with The Witcher, Dave the Diver, Among Us, and Vampire Survivors, in the form of cards with artwork inspired by these great classics.
