Boomerissima: previews, games and guests of the third episode replayed on Rai 1, August 10, 2024

This evening, Saturday 10 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1, the third episode of Boomerissima will be broadcast, the program hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi that compares two generations for the first time: the boomers, or rather the celebrities who, like the presenter, loved the 80s and 90s, and the millennials, the celebrities who have instead lived mainly in the era of the new millennium. After the success it had last year on Rai 2, the program will be rerun on the flagship network’s Saturday evenings in the summer. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews and guests

In each episode, two teams will be present in the studio, each composed of four celebrities belonging to their respective years who, round after round, will try to conquer the final victory by answering the most disparate pop culture questions. Objective: to try to overcome all the matches scheduled during the evening as best as possible, demonstrating that their years are the most exciting and, consequently, the most deserving of victory.

Unlike more traditional game shows, therefore, where the winner is always the team that has demonstrated that it has brilliantly passed all the tests, in ‘Boomerissima’ it will be the audience present in the studio who will choose who to proclaim the winner of the evening, using the performances obtained by boomers and millennials in the individual matches as an evaluation tool.

The two teams will be made up of, for the Boomers – that is, those who, like the presenter, lived through the 80s and 90s – Tosca D’Aquino, Andrea Delogu, Roberto Farnesi and Ivan Zazzaroni; while, for the Millennials, Jody Cecchetto, Cristina Marino, Federica Nargi and Pierpaolo Pretelli. Many great guests will come by to give some of their energy to the contestants in the race. Supporting the Boomer team will be the Gemelli DiVersi, who will perform some of their most famous songs, while, for Millennials, the international singer Alexandra Stan. And again, the Myth of the episode will be Amanda Lear, while the Special Guest, Ornella Muti. The show, produced by the Prime Time Entertainment Department in collaboration with Banijay Italia, is enhanced by the great choreography by Artistic Director Luca Tommassini, who brings Alessia Marcuzzi herself to take on, in a completely exceptional way, the role of dancer.

Games

But what are the Boomerissima games? There are several games that the competitors can play: from Super Hit, where each team must demonstrate that the music of their era is the most engaging; to Che anno è, where players will be asked to guess the exact year of release of a certain film from their era; up to Tutti cantano Sanremo, where each team must demonstrate that they can best interpret the songs of their generation, and many others. A path that then leads to L’arringa, the much-feared final round in which a representative of each team will have the task of convincing the public that their era is the best and to vote for their team.