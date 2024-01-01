New Year's Eve 2023 has been “relatively quiet” in the Community of Madrid, with “a lot of work by the emergency services, but there have been much worse nights,” according to a spokesperson for Emergencies 112, who In its balance sheet it highlights a slight decrease in attacks and a “significant” increase in both fires, “but small and in containers,” and drunkenness. Traffic accidents and infractions have also fallen, which the spokesperson attributes to greater social awareness. In the capital, Emergencies Madrid highlights that the night also “It has been intense, but without serious incidents”.

More information

Thus, from twelve at night to nine in the morning on Monday the 1st, 3,128 people have called 112, which represents a 7% increase in call volume compared to the previous year. The 112 has intervened in 182 brawls and attacks, a drop of 1%. “No serious injuries have been reported in any of them,” the spokesperson emphasizes. Fires, on the other hand, have increased by 37% with a total of 98, as well as alcohol poisoning, which has accounted for 28% more with a total of 183. “They are minor fires, most of them in containers, which “There are every New Year's Eve, but this year more,” says the spokesperson, to highlight that “all alcohol poisonings have been mild.” Traffic accidents have also fallen by 5% with 35 accidents, as well as traffic violations: there have been 37% fewer, 17 in total.

The most serious thing of the day, according to the 112 spokesperson, occurred before the period recorded by the balance and was a head-on collision between two cars, which occurred at nine at night at kilometer 1 of the M- 300, near the municipality of Arganda del Rey, with one dead and three seriously injured.

Summa 112 confirmed the death of a middle-aged man, the driver of one of the cars, and stabilized and evacuated a very seriously injured person and two seriously injured people, all from the same vehicle. The injured are a 35-year-old woman with severe head trauma, who was taken to October 12 in very serious condition, a 39-year-old man who had hip and pelvis fractures and who was taken to La Paz in serious condition, and another 30-year-old man. , who also had a severe head injury and was evacuated to Gregorio Marañón, where he was admitted in serious condition. All victims of the accident had to be rescued by firefighters.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

In the capital, according to a spokeswoman for Emergencies Madrid, the night “has been intense for the emergency services, but fortunately it has not left any serious events.” The device of the bells “passed without incident, both the prior evacuation of the area and the subsequent evacuation of the grapes.” The Selur cleaning service has collected 31,100 kilos of waste in Puerta del Sol, where 4,291 glasses were distributed. “At two in the morning they had already completed the cleaning of Sol with an operation of 32 mechanical means and 95 workers,” says the spokesperson.

Municipal firefighters have carried out 65 interventions from eight in the afternoon of the 31st to eight in the morning of this day the 1st, the majority, 42, for fires in containers “due to firecrackers” and rescues of people trapped in elevators in buildings. Emergencies Madrid regrets the burning of containers, “which is repeated every year.”

Samur, for its part, has carried out 255 interventions in the same 12 hours. “Nothing notable: 75 alcohol poisonings, 36 assaults, five drug poisonings, 49 falls and six traffic accidents,” says the spokesperson. None of them were serious, “except for an overdose that led to cardiorespiratory arrest, possibly caused by the consumption of toxic substances.”

The Municipal Police have received 1,271 calls between 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., of which 319 have been noise incidents. The agents have carried out 122 inspections of nightlife venues and have proposed 31 of them for sanction. In addition, they have carried out 82 breathalyzer tests, of which 11, one in eight, have been positive.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.